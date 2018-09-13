Aerial view of Shishou Elk national natural reserve in C China's Hubei

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows a herd of elks at Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows a herd of elks at Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows a herd of elks at Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows a herd of elks at Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows a herd of elks at Shishou Elk national natural reserve in Shishou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)