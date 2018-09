Villagers air crops at Chengkan Ancient Village in E China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows a villager airing crops at Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)



A villager airs chillies and corns at Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

A villager airs crops at Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

Villagers air crops at Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows villagers airing crops at Chengkan Ancient Village in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)