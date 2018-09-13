Ecosystem of coral reef preserved well in S China's Hainan

Staghorn corals are pictured at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Clownfishes swim around the man-restored coral reefs at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

A damselfish swims at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A tourist experiences diving amid fishes at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

A clownfish swims around sea anemones at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Fishes swim over staghorn corals at the sea area of Fenjiezhou Island in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 12, 2018. People on the Island have devoted to the protection and nurturing of corals for more than a decade. Under guidance of marine experts, they put man-made reefs under sea to create growing conditions for corals, which in turn improves the habitat for fish. The ecosystem of coral reef around the Island is preserved well now. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)