Teej Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

A woman takes a Tika, a colored dot worn on the forehead as blessing, after prayers at Shiva temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Women gather to offer prayers at Shiva temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Two women take selfie during celebration of Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A woman arrives in a temple for celebration of Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A woman takes selfie during celebration of Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

Women dance near Shiva temple in celebration of Teej Festival at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Women dance near Shiva temple in celebration of Teej Festival at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A woman dances in celebration of Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 12, 2018. During the festival, married women fast and pray for good health and longevity of their husbands and unmarried women pray for marrying ideal husbands. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)