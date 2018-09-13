Police detain man who ran over, killed 11 in Hunan square

Police in Central China's Hunan Province on Thursday detained the man who ran over and killed 11 people and injured 44 others.



Investigators said the man surnamed Yang intentionally drove his car into a crowd Wednesday evening along a square in Hengdong county, Hengyang city. Nine people died and 46 were injured, including three severely, the Sina Weibo account of the Hengyang government internet information office said on Wednesday.



Local police detained Yang and is investigating the case, the office said, saying local authorities are handling the aftermath.



The office released no other details about the suspect.



Born in 1964 in Hengdong, Yang was reportedly sentenced several times for robbery and drug abuse, news site bjnews.com.cn reported on Thursday, citing initial police findings.



Yang was diagnosed with gastric cancer and coronary heart disease, bjnews.com.cn reported, quoting a verdict against Yang.



The verdict said Yang has been involved in drug dealing, setting off fires, racketeering and robbery in the past 26 years. He has been jailed for over 10 years.



Yang was sentenced to 18 months in prison in January 2018. He was supposed to have been released on February 28, 2019, the document said.



However, the Global Times could not immediately verify if the detained suspect is the same person in the bjnews.com.cn report.