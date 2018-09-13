Exhibition in Taiwan highlights Dunhuang's ancient art

An exhibition featuring ancient Buddhist art from Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, opened in Taipei on Thursday.



Buddha sculptures and paintings were among the items displayed at the art center of Taipei University of Technology. The exhibition, which includes eight themes, displays ancient dance, buildings, clothes, and makeup of Dunhuang. The organizer hopes the show can help raise public awareness of preserving traditional art.



"Dunhuang's art carries ancient pieces of wisdom, and we hope the exhibition will help people get to know its culture better," said Zhang Xiantang, with the Dunhuang Academy.



The exhibition will tour around three universities in Taiwan until January 2019.

