Afghan legislators call for revision of security pact with US: local media

A number of members of Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Afghan parliament, have called for revision of the so-called security pact with the United States, a local newspaper the Daily Outlook Afghanistan reported on Thursday.



"A majority of the Wolesi Jirga members in the house session on Wednesday supported reconsideration of the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States," the paper reported in its front page.



The BSA was inked between the two countries in September 2014.



Under the agreement, the United States will support Afghanistan if the country faces any serious external threat to its territory.



"This agreement should either be executed or cancelled," deputy to Wolesi Jirga speaker Hamayon Hamayon told Wednesday's session of the house, according to the paper.



The demand for revision of BSA came in the wake of increasing insurgency and recent deadly terrorist attacks by Islamic State (IS) and Taliban outfit that have claimed the lives of more than 200 civilians and injured hundreds others over the past one month.



Taliban, IS and like-minded groups, according to the lawmakers, have been playing at the hands of foreign countries to destabilize Afghanistan by conducting terrorist activities.



Expressing concerns over the increase in terrorist activities, the deputy speaker on Wednesday tasked the house International Affairs Commission to rethink about the BSA and refer it to the general session of the house after discussing it with permanent commissions and bodies.

