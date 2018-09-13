UN declares readiness to handle cease-fire violations in Libyan capital

The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Wednesday announced readiness to deal with violations of the cease-fire agreement in the Libyan capital Tripoli.



Salame made the remarks during a special security meeting in Tripoli with Libyan prime minister and military officials.



"There is readiness by the international community to deal firmly with those who manipulate or violate the cease-fire," he said during the meeting.



Salame also revealed that he will meet with foreign ambassadors to Libya to "discuss the latest cease-fire violations and those behind them."



Libya's capital Tripoli recently witnessed violent clashes between government forces and the "7th Brigade" militia from the city of Tarhuna, some 80 km southeast Tripoli, killing at least 78 and injuring 210 others.



The UN Mission in Libya last week brokered a cease-fire between the fighting parties in the capital. However, the 7th Brigade threatened to break the truce and resume fighting to "eliminate crime and gangs in Tripoli."



On Tuesday, the UN-backed Libyan government rejected such threat by confirming keenness to maintain security and stability in the capital.



Libya has been suffering insecurity and escalating violence since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

