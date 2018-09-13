Journalistic ethics workshop calls for media integrity

Measures to inhibit the fabrication of news as well as making and spreading rumors were discussed at a workshop hosted by the national journalistic ethics committee of All-China Journalists Association Wednesday.



A campaign to eliminate unethical or dishonest behavior has been launched in response to the lack of integrity in various economic and social areas of public concern, according to a statement from the Central Commission for Guiding Ethics and Cultural Progress in August.



Participants of the workshop introduced the progress in the campaign, as well as the practices and experiences in dispelling rumors of major internet portals such as Sina and Baidu.



Truth is the heart of news, participants said. The actions of some media outlets in loosening editorial standards, failing to verify facts, spreading or creating false news have misled the public and damaged the credibility of the media industry, they added.



The media should apply a Marxist view of journalism to grasp the authenticity of news, keep in mind their social responsibility, as well as enhance the media literacy of the public and foster a positive cyberculture, the participants said.



They also called on media outlets to solidify their integrity and to strengthen education to promote integrity across the society.

