Learning Chinese

Chat attack

three-time loser (referring to someone who has lost when it comes to love, career and smarts)



三不沾



(sān bùzhān)

A: I've discovered that even though I've lived this long, the more I live the farther backwards I go.



我发现,我已经活了这么久,可是怎么感觉越活越回去了。



(wǒ fāxiàn, wǒ yǐjīnɡ huó le zhème jiǔ, kěshì zěnme ɡǎnjué yuè huó yuè huíqùle.)



B: What do you mean?



你这是什么意思？



(nǐ zhèshì shénme yìsi?)

A: I'm already this old, but I still haven't gotten a girlfriend, my boss still hasn't promoted me or given me a raise at work and yesterday when I was competing at math with my nephew I actually lost.



我这么一大把年纪,还是找不到女朋友,工作上老板一直不给我升职加薪,昨天跟我侄子比赛数学,竟然输给他了。



(wǒ zhème yí dàbǎ niánjì, háishì zhǎo búdào nǚ pénɡyǒu, ɡōnɡzuò shànɡ lǎobǎn yìzhí bù ɡěiwǒ shēnɡzhí jiāxīn, zuótiān ɡēnwǒ zhízi bǐsài shùxué, jìnɡrán shūɡěi tā le.)

B: Wow! You're one of those legendary "three-time losers!"



哇！ 你就是传说中的三不沾啊！



(wa! nǐ jiùshì chuánshuō zhōnɡ de sān bùzhān a!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





