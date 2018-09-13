Happy birthday:



Attending an art-related activities will give you the perfect platform to unleash your creativity. Not only are you sure to have fun, you just may discover a talent you never knew you had. Love is in the air. This will be a good time to take a relationship to a new level. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 11, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Lady Luck will accompany you as you go about your day today. This will be the best opportunity you will have had in a long time to take some extra risks. Make sure you stick to your budget if you head out shopping tonight. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make sure you play your cards close to your chest over the next few days. As your plans start to coalesce you do not want to reveal your hand before you're ready to take action. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your natural stubbornness will be a huge asset today as it means you will stick with tasks until they are finished. Your contribute are sure to be noticed by those above you. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Pay close attention to everything that is going on around you at the office. Some subtle changes hint at larger goings-on behind the scenes. The more you know, the better prepared you will be. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not let fear of failure prevent you from taking chances. You will only be able to make progress by experimenting and trying new things now and then. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The alignment of the stars will favor long-term planning for the next few days. This will be a great time to arrange for a major trip with your family or friends. Music will be a great source of inspiration. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Constant communication will be needed if you want your team to succeed today. Although you may not like to delegate tasks to others, you will have to rely on others to do some heavy lifting, since you won't be able to do it all on your own. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will not be doing yourself a favor by bottling your feelings inside. You are only setting yourself up for an explosive outburst by doing so. A business venture will present itself to you. This opportunity will not be available for long so do not hesitate. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A friend may come to you for some advice. Do not hesitate to be straightforward as this situation calls for a little tough love. Money issues may end up causing an argument at home. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be able to bring your dreams closer to reality by putting in some overtime at work. Avoid confrontations as these will only end up dragging you down and waste your time. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although it may mean juggling your schedule around a bit, you won't regret it if you take some time out to meet up with friends today. Knowledge is power. Consider investing in your education. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Time shouldn't be an issue today, so make sure you use this opportunity to relax and recharge your batteries. If you head out, just start walking and see where your feet take you. ✭✭✭✭