Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/13 15:28:39
 

ACROSS

  1 Room up top

  6 Scoundrels

 10 Idyllic garden

 14 ___ apso

 15 Reed with 53-Down

 16 Conclude a judging

 17 250-300 are great ones

 20 Big bird

 21 Put in a footnote

 22 Lay about? No, U-turn

 23 Governing body

 27 10-Across inhabitant

 28 Grp. on the rebound?

 29 Spike touching the floor

 30 Some hold fish

 32 "Shoo" attachments

 34 Shirt size

 38 Two on ice

 42 Part of a joint

 43 In the past

 44 Annoying faucet sound

 45 Bibliographic note

 48 Steamy

 50 Whichever

 51 Serious burnings

 55 Artist Yoko

 56 Verdi's slave

 57 Asian language

 58 Eastern U.S. winter activity

 64 "___ we forget ..."

 65 Early Jesus worshipers

 66 After, for those 58-Across

 67 Exulting poems

 68 Draught pourings

 69 Little bighorn

DOWN

  1 Priest's cover

  2 A conjunction, cut

  3 Shooting marble

  4 Place to stop a yacht

  5 Alligatorlike creature

  6 Gear part

  7 Old counting devices

  8 Advocating peace

  9 Be beside oneself

 10 Memorable time

 11 "Max ___ Returns"

 12 Choose a president

 13 Bird's sanctuary

 18 Pencil stub

 19 Thaw, freeze, thaw

 23 Elicit

 24 Scrambled dean's car?

 25 Clubber ___ ("Rocky" character)

 26 Dik-dik's cousin

 27 "While" stick-on

 31 Apathetic-looking

 33 Mud bath locale

 35 Aired "Alf" yesterday

 36 Smiles

 37 Yearly athletic award

 39 Mumbai resident

 40 Khan's title

 41 Emulate a pig

 46 Puzzling riddle

 47 Extending toward the center

 49 Regal headdresses

 51 Signed, as a deal

 52 It disturbs the peace

 53 Asset for actors

 54 Energy

 55 Norwegian capital

 59 They're tagged

 60 Word surrounding "-a-"

 61 Mine find

 62 Society column word

 63 Dash plus (Abbr.)

Solution



 

