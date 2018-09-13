Puzzle

ACROSS1 Room up top6 Scoundrels10 Idyllic garden14 ___ apso15 Reed with 53-Down16 Conclude a judging17 250-300 are great ones20 Big bird21 Put in a footnote22 Lay about? No, U-turn23 Governing body27 10-Across inhabitant28 Grp. on the rebound?29 Spike touching the floor30 Some hold fish32 "Shoo" attachments34 Shirt size38 Two on ice42 Part of a joint43 In the past44 Annoying faucet sound45 Bibliographic note48 Steamy50 Whichever51 Serious burnings55 Artist Yoko56 Verdi's slave57 Asian language58 Eastern U.S. winter activity64 "___ we forget ..."65 Early Jesus worshipers66 After, for those 58-Across67 Exulting poems68 Draught pourings69 Little bighornDOWN1 Priest's cover2 A conjunction, cut3 Shooting marble4 Place to stop a yacht5 Alligatorlike creature6 Gear part7 Old counting devices8 Advocating peace9 Be beside oneself10 Memorable time11 "Max ___ Returns"12 Choose a president13 Bird's sanctuary18 Pencil stub19 Thaw, freeze, thaw23 Elicit24 Scrambled dean's car?25 Clubber ___ ("Rocky" character)26 Dik-dik's cousin27 "While" stick-on31 Apathetic-looking33 Mud bath locale35 Aired "Alf" yesterday36 Smiles37 Yearly athletic award39 Mumbai resident40 Khan's title41 Emulate a pig46 Puzzling riddle47 Extending toward the center49 Regal headdresses51 Signed, as a deal52 It disturbs the peace53 Asset for actors54 Energy55 Norwegian capital59 They're tagged60 Word surrounding "-a-"61 Mine find62 Society column word63 Dash plus (Abbr.)

Solution