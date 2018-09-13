Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Room up top
6 Scoundrels
10 Idyllic garden
14 ___ apso
15 Reed with 53-Down
16 Conclude a judging
17 250-300 are great ones
20 Big bird
21 Put in a footnote
22 Lay about? No, U-turn
23 Governing body
27 10-Across inhabitant
28 Grp. on the rebound?
29 Spike touching the floor
30 Some hold fish
32 "Shoo" attachments
34 Shirt size
38 Two on ice
42 Part of a joint
43 In the past
44 Annoying faucet sound
45 Bibliographic note
48 Steamy
50 Whichever
51 Serious burnings
55 Artist Yoko
56 Verdi's slave
57 Asian language
58 Eastern U.S. winter activity
64 "___ we forget ..."
65 Early Jesus worshipers
66 After, for those 58-Across
67 Exulting poems
68 Draught pourings
69 Little bighorn
DOWN
1 Priest's cover
2 A conjunction, cut
3 Shooting marble
4 Place to stop a yacht
5 Alligatorlike creature
6 Gear part
7 Old counting devices
8 Advocating peace
9 Be beside oneself
10 Memorable time
11 "Max ___ Returns"
12 Choose a president
13 Bird's sanctuary
18 Pencil stub
19 Thaw, freeze, thaw
23 Elicit
24 Scrambled dean's car?
25 Clubber ___ ("Rocky" character)
26 Dik-dik's cousin
27 "While" stick-on
31 Apathetic-looking
33 Mud bath locale
35 Aired "Alf" yesterday
36 Smiles
37 Yearly athletic award
39 Mumbai resident
40 Khan's title
41 Emulate a pig
46 Puzzling riddle
47 Extending toward the center
49 Regal headdresses
51 Signed, as a deal
52 It disturbs the peace
53 Asset for actors
54 Energy
55 Norwegian capital
59 They're tagged
60 Word surrounding "-a-"
61 Mine find
62 Society column word
63 Dash plus (Abbr.)
Solution