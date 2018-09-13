Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Death Wish



虎胆追凶



(hǔ dǎn zhuīxiōnɡ)

1. People rely on the police to keep them safe. That's the problem. The police only arrive after the crime has taken place. That's like. Trapping the fox as he's comin out of the hen house. If a man really wants to protect what's his. He has to do it for himself.



人们想靠警察来保证他们的安全,这就有问题。警察只在犯罪发生后才出现,这就像是在狐狸袭击了鸡窝之后再抓它一样。如果一个男人真的想守护他的东西,他必须自己来。



(rénmén xiǎnɡ kào jǐnɡchá lái bǎozhènɡ tāmén de ānquán, zhèjiù yǒu wèntí. jǐnɡchá zhǐzài fànzuì fāshēnɡ hòu cái chūxiàn, zhè jiùxiànɡ shì zài húli xíjī le jīwō zhīhòu zài zhuātā yíyànɡ. rúɡuǒ yíɡè nánrén zhēn de xiǎnɡ shǒuhù tā de dōnɡxi, tā bìxū zìjǐ lái.)

2. So there's nothing that I can do. Is that what you're saying?



所以我什么也做不了。你是这个意思吗？



(suǒyǐ wǒ shénme yě zuò bùliǎo. nǐ shì zhèɡè yìsi ma?)

3. You can have faith.



你可以拥有信仰。



(nǐ kěyǐ yōnɡyǒu xìnyǎnɡ.)

4. Are you satisfied?



你满意吗？



(nǐ mǎnyì ma?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









