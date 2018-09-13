Happy birthday:



If you are feeling nostalgic this weekend, why not take some time out to reconnect with old friends? Your birthday will make for a great reason to hold a get-together. You will finally receive some details about an event you have been looking forward to for quite a long while. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 12, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although things may be a bit crazy right now, your life will return to normal before too long. For now, just try to play it safe until everything passes. If you pay attention to your surroundings you will make an interesting discovery. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Time may end up flying by so quickly this weekend that you will have difficulty staying on top of things that need to be taken care of. You will be able to keep your wits about you by keeping a to-do list. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



If you are having trouble agreeing on a decision with your partner go ahead and bring in a neutral third-party for an outside opinion. A financial investment is about to show great returns. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You are not going to get anywhere by chasing after the latest big trend. It's time for you to use your creativity to strike out in a new direction. Do not shy away from some hard truths. If you need to make some changes, do so. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The weekend means it's time to let your hair down. Do not hesitate to head out for some fun and excitement with friends. This is a great time for meeting new people. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The time you take out to research a major business decision will be time well spent. Lady Luck will favor bold decisions. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take care not to rock the boat this weekend or you may end up causing more trouble for yourself than is worth it. Your social luck is about to take a turn for the better. Head out and have some fun! ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A friend may need a helping hand this weekend. Although they may look fine at first glance, a closer look will reveal trouble brewing just below the surface. A road trip will be a great way to blow off some steam. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Life's simple pleasures will bring you happiness. You will enjoy things even more if you get others involved. The less complicated things are the better. You will discover inspiration in the most unlikely of places this weekend. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Going over your budget this weekend will lead to disaster, so keep a tight grip on your purse strings. Tread carefully when it comes to other's feelings. You do not want to end up becoming the villain in someone else's story. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The weekend is here! Time to take advantage of this free time to walk out from under the gray cloud that has been following you all week. Head out and romance may just find you. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not feel like you have to map out every detail of your life right now. It's perfectly fine if you are still unsure about what direction you want take. ✭✭✭✭