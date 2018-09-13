Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Skin irritation
5 Toyland tot
9 Is apparent
14 Latex-glove additive
15 Hygiene type
16 Skylit central areas
17 What Jillian does to an application?
20 Old-style watches
21 Where pupils dart about
22 Long-billed wader
23 List entry
24 Protest variety
27 Digs into the sides?
32 Common download
35 Divided, as real estate
37 Real estate offering
38 Jillian's favorite reptile?
42 Calm ship side
43 Stock value term
44 Blades' liquid
45 Small three-masted ships
48 Geneva's lake
50 Cheerful, as an outlook
52 Do in tandem
56 Nowhere near gregarious
60 Firmly
62 What Jillian is on the farm?
64 Intense feeling of love
65 Dutch cheese
66 Bird in "concerned"?
67 Stops being busy
68 Articulates
69 Prophetic one
DOWN
1 King in India
2 Triangular dress
3 Electric power? No
4 Everyday greetings
5 A pealing noise
6 Martial or liberal, for two
7 "___, humbug!"
8 Office-seeker's verb
9 Cold cut meat
10 Letters from Greece?
11 Direction enders
12 It lets others hear you
13 Answer politely? No
18 Convert atoms, in a way
19 Unlit candles?
23 How a sluggard moves
25 Science-fiction publisher
26 Early Andean
28 Worthless firework
29 Camelot woman
30 Shade of blue
31 Dish for a worrywart?
32 Comet alternative
33 Stack
34 Commoner, briefly
36 Airhead kin
39 Tommy Jones' middle
40 Newton throwing bombs
41 Delphic shrine
46 Town ____ (news shouters)
47 Rise like a kite
49 Sleep interrupters
51 Astringent fruits
53 Fancy, non-fancy
54 Legendary Patsy
55 President who wed in office
56 Cracked open
57 Start a line?
58 Cutlass maker? Not lately (briefly)
59 A blood thinner prevents it
60 "Don't go!"
61 Resistance figures
63 Snake oil cops
Solution