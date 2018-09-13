Puzzle









ACROSS



1 Skin irritation



5 Toyland tot



9 Is apparent



14 Latex-glove additive



15 Hygiene type



16 Skylit central areas



17 What Jillian does to an application?



20 Old-style watches



21 Where pupils dart about



22 Long-billed wader



23 List entry



24 Protest variety



27 Digs into the sides?



32 Common download



35 Divided, as real estate



37 Real estate offering



38 Jillian's favorite reptile?



42 Calm ship side



43 Stock value term



44 Blades' liquid



45 Small three-masted ships



48 Geneva's lake



50 Cheerful, as an outlook



52 Do in tandem



56 Nowhere near gregarious



60 Firmly



62 What Jillian is on the farm?



64 Intense feeling of love



65 Dutch cheese



66 Bird in "concerned"?



67 Stops being busy



68 Articulates



69 Prophetic one

DOWN



1 King in India



2 Triangular dress



3 Electric power? No



4 Everyday greetings



5 A pealing noise



6 Martial or liberal, for two



7 "___, humbug!"



8 Office-seeker's verb



9 Cold cut meat



10 Letters from Greece?



11 Direction enders



12 It lets others hear you



13 Answer politely? No



18 Convert atoms, in a way



19 Unlit candles?



23 How a sluggard moves



25 Science-fiction publisher



26 Early Andean



28 Worthless firework



29 Camelot woman



30 Shade of blue



31 Dish for a worrywart?



32 Comet alternative



33 Stack



34 Commoner, briefly



36 Airhead kin



39 Tommy Jones' middle



40 Newton throwing bombs



41 Delphic shrine



46 Town ____ (news shouters)



47 Rise like a kite



49 Sleep interrupters



51 Astringent fruits



53 Fancy, non-fancy



54 Legendary Patsy



55 President who wed in office



56 Cracked open



57 Start a line?



58 Cutlass maker? Not lately (briefly)



59 A blood thinner prevents it



60 "Don't go!"



61 Resistance figures



63 Snake oil cops





Solution





