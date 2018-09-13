Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/13 18:20:50

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Skin irritation

  5 Toyland tot

  9 Is apparent

 14 Latex-glove additive

 15 Hygiene type

 16 Skylit central areas

 17 What Jillian does to an application?

 20 Old-style watches

 21 Where pupils dart about

 22 Long-billed wader

 23 List entry

 24 Protest variety

 27 Digs into the sides?

 32 Common download

 35 Divided, as real estate

 37 Real estate offering

 38 Jillian's favorite reptile?

 42 Calm ship side

 43 Stock value term

 44 Blades' liquid

 45 Small three-masted ships

 48 Geneva's lake

 50 Cheerful, as an outlook

 52 Do in tandem

 56 Nowhere near gregarious

 60 Firmly

 62 What Jillian is on the farm?

 64 Intense feeling of love

 65 Dutch cheese

 66 Bird in "concerned"?

 67 Stops being busy

 68 Articulates

 69 Prophetic one

DOWN

  1 King in India

  2 Triangular dress

  3 Electric power? No

  4 Everyday greetings

  5 A pealing noise

  6 Martial or liberal, for two

  7 "___, humbug!"

  8 Office-seeker's verb

  9 Cold cut meat

 10 Letters from Greece?

 11 Direction enders

 12 It lets others hear you

 13 Answer politely? No

 18 Convert atoms, in a way

 19 Unlit candles?

 23 How a sluggard moves

 25 Science-fiction publisher

 26 Early Andean

 28 Worthless firework

 29 Camelot woman

 30 Shade of blue

 31 Dish for a worrywart?

 32 Comet alternative

 33 Stack

 34 Commoner, briefly

 36 Airhead kin

 39 Tommy Jones' middle

 40 Newton throwing bombs

 41 Delphic shrine

 46 Town ____ (news shouters)

 47 Rise like a kite

 49 Sleep interrupters

 51 Astringent fruits

 53 Fancy, non-fancy

 54 Legendary Patsy

 55 President who wed in office

 56 Cracked open

 57 Start a line?

 58 Cutlass maker? Not lately (briefly)

 59 A blood thinner prevents it

 60 "Don't go!"

 61 Resistance figures

 63 Snake oil cops

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
