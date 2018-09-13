Chinese tourists to Cambodia pass 1m

Almost 1.1 million Chinese tourists visited Cambodia in the first seven months of 2018, up 72.6 percent over the same period last year, said a Cambodian Tourism Ministry report released earlier this week.



Chinese tourists accounted for 31.7 percent of the international tourists to the kingdom during the January-July period this year, the report said, adding that China topped the chart among the top 10 international arrivals to the country.



According to the report, the Southeast Asian country welcomed a total of 3.45 million international tourists during the first seven months of this year, up 11 percent over the same period last year.



Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon has projected that Cambodia will attract at least 1.7 million Chinese tourists in 2018 and up to 2.5 million in 2020.



Cambodia is famous for three world heritage sites, namely the Angkor archeological park in Siem Reap Province, the Preah Vihear temple in Preah Vihear Province and the Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site in Kampong Thom Province.



Last year, Cambodia saw 5.6 million foreign tourists travel to the country, including 1.21 million Chinese, earning a total gross revenue of $3.6 billion.





