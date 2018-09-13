Chinese artists debut at Saatchi Gallery in London

An exhibition entitled Will to Faith kicked off at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Wednesday to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the China Academy of Art (CAA).



Co-hosted by the START Art Fair, CAA and the School of Intermedia Art (SIMA), the show curated by Yan Wang under the creative direction of Johnson Chang provides visitors a chance to view artworks from young artists at the academy.



"The emphasis of the exhibition is to position China within the world and to focus on our place within it and on the continuing evolution of faith and the utopian spirit," Yan told the Global Times, adding that while China has seen great rapid economic development, it is also in need of faith and values.



The exhibition space integrates reality and imagination for the purpose of examining a spectrum of subjects such as faith, utopia, identity and politics, according to the event coordinators.



Will to Faith is the latest in a series of curated projects from START that reflect the fair's global agenda and furthers the reputation of this exciting contemporary art fair by combining credible and critically acclaimed exhibitions alongside a compelling gallery of showcases.



Participating artists include Fu Dongting, Song Gewen, Wang Zhenyu, Shao Ruilu, Sun Xiaoyu, Zhu Xi, Duang Guanlai, Wu Qiong and Wang Yang.



The exhibition is scheduled to end on October 24.





