Andreas Mühe holds first solo exhibition at Red Brick Art Museum

The Andreas Mühe: Photography exhibition at the Red Brick Art Museum Photo: Courtesy of the Red Brick Art Museum

Through the lens of German photographer Andreas Mühe, the world seems so peaceful that a wave of calm flows through you upon viewing them. Andreas Mühe: Photography, a new exhibition at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, features more than 60 such works shot by this artist over the past 15 years.His portraits include photos of Helmut Kohl, the former chancellor of Germany, standing in front of the Brandenburg Gate at sunset; Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany, gazing at a landscape; Friede Springer, a famous German publisher, observing the night sky; and Gerhard Richter, a well-known German artist, taking a stroll beside some paintings.According to Walter Smerling, president of the Bonn Foundation for Art and Culture, "The exploration of atmosphere and ambience, and his encounters with leading personalities and contemporary history are expressed visually in hyperbolic form in his powerful evocative images."The exhibition is scheduled to end on October 21.