Consul General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai discusses cooperation with China

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/13 18:58:40

China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, is regarded as a significant move to further open the Chinese market to the world. This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up policy, which has brought about huge changes to the country as well as the world. It is also the fifth year since China proposed the



Lakshitha Ratnayake, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Shanghai Lu Ting/GT



GT: Great changes have taken place since China's reform and opening-up in 1978. What do you think are the most obvious and impressive changes that China has made in the past 40 years? How did this policy influence Sri Lanka as well as its relationship between China?



Ratnayake: It opened up the economy of China with rapid economic development, especially in the fields of hi-tech industries and infrastructure, for example the wide connections of the high speed train system. It also helped to strengthen economic relations between China and the outside world, providing equal development opportunities for provinces to seek cooperation with foreign investment on their own. I think the policy also strengthened existing economic relations with more foreign direct investment, increased cultural and academic exchanges and intensified people-to-people contact.



GT: The Belt and Road initiative turns five years old. Are there any changes brought along by the initiative in your consulate's jurisdiction in China? What has the initiative brought to Sri Lanka? What else related to this initiative do you expect to see in the future?



Ratnayake: Under the B&R, a great number of Chinese companies have had many opportunities in Sri Lanka, especially in the construction field. Chinese investment drastically increased within the last five years. Tourism is also a most implicit sector. Within the last five years, Chinese tourist arrival to Sri Lanka has grown by 300 percent. It is a really drastic increase of tourist arrivals to a single country within the last five years. Sri Lanka is becoming a famous destination for Chinese tourists. Now we are getting around 300,000 Chinese tourists to Sri Lanka each year.



Apart from the increase in investment and tourism, the initiative also gave many opportunities for diplomats to have advanced experiences in China and to construct their countries. In the future we hope to get more scholarships and training programs in the field of urban development. It is really important for Sri Lanka to get training in that sector. When I see the main cities in China I can see the cities are very developed with a clear development plan. Theses experiences are valuable to Sri Lanka. I think it is worth learning about these policies and urban sector developments.



GT: CIIE is going to be held in Shanghai this November. What kind of products would your country like to introduce to the Chinese market through this event and why?



Ratnayake: We are going to participate in CIIE. Over 30 Sri Lanka companies have registered, mainly from our gem sector, tea sector and food sector. So please come to our stalls and experience the best gems and black tea in the world.



