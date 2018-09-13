China denies Indian report of border trespass

The Chinese foreign ministry denied a report that claimed Chinese border guards crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the China-India borders on Thursday.



The Chinese border guards have consistently followed the relevant agreements between the two countries. "We operate on the Chinese side of the LAC, and what happened was a routine patrol in Chinese territory," foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the Global Times.



President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a series of critical agreements to properly manage the conflicts and jointly maintain the peace and tranquility of border areas, Geng said.



A smooth communication mechanism for border-related affairs has been established between China and India, Geng said.



"Border-related affairs could be addressed through the mechanism rather than through media," Geng said in response to recent media coverage on China-India border affairs. "Media hype will not help the management of conflicts."



The two sides should implement in earnest the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and cooperate in maintaining peace and stability in border areas, Geng stressed.

Global Times



