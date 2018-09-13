PLA doubles length of training for new recruits to increase combat readiness

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) ground force has extended training for new recruits from three months to six, a move aiming to improve combat capability.



The new recruits will be trained on professional skills before they are allocated to different companies, which have their own schedules and pace for professional skills training, the PLA Army announced on its WeChat account on Thursday.



The announcement said new recruits could not keep pace with veterans, and veterans are not receiving enough training.



The problem has influenced and curbed the sustainable development of the PLA Army's combat capability, an anonymous official of a training bureau was quoted as saying in the announcement.



"Now the new recruit training is more effective, and they will be allocated to combat units after being fully trained to the standard of a qualified soldier," the official said.



Tian Liang, political commissar of the 2nd group of new recruits in the 71st Group Army, said, "The extended training period and additional training content have ensured the new recruits can blend faster into different units and be prepared for combat." The additional training includes skills in accordance with their different corps.



The enrollment period has been held in summer and autumn since 2013, before that it happened in winter. The change in 2013 allows new recruits to join the PLA Army in September and also helps increase the proportion of university graduates among the recruits. The new recruits are placed alongside veterans in March in corps after six months of training.



The report said the additional three months of training gives six months to the new recruits to adapt to military life and receive comprehensive training.



