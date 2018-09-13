Thirty percent of city grads to start up business

Over 30 percent of graduating students of Shanghai universities and colleges plan to start up their own business, 5 percent higher than in 2016, according to a survey by Shanghai's statistics bureau among 2,211 students, Laodong Daily reported Wednesday.



Among them, 75 percent would like to find start-up opportunities in emerging industries while 25 percent will choose traditional fields. Compared with 2016, start-up programs on new technology and new industrial formats have increased.



Many graduating students take a more prudent attitude on their start-up plan. Only 5 percent would like to take action as soon as they graduate, while 33 percent prefer to do so after working for three to five years at someone else's company to accumulate experience, personal relationships and money.



For most entrepreneurial projects, there is still a gap between the start-up capital and what graduates can actually afford. Students who want to get a job right after they graduate value salary most.





