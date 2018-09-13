Metropolis hosts forum on autism research

Most people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) aged between 19 and 44 can not live independently, psychological expert Guo Yanqing said at the First Shanghai International Forum on Autism Research Thursday.



The forum, co-organized by Shanghai Charity Foundation, Shanghai Disabled Person's Foundation and Shanghai Children's Foundation, was held to discuss ways of helping autistic children grasp basic living and social skills.



Musician Cao Xiaoxia, head of Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra, shared her experiences helping autistic children. "Years ago, my father and I found that music can help these kids calm down, so we built the nonprofit organization Shanghai Angels Salon in 2008 to teach them to play musical instruments."





