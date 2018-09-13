Speak out your love

Recently on the Chinese microblog platform, Sina Weibo, users compete to show their abilities of speaking tuwei qinghua
- the cheesy pickup lines. "Do you have a lighter?" "No." "Then how did you light up my heart?" Those pickup lines soon became popular all over the Internet and have attracted a lot of young users to act them out and made it into videos.
Lying on my bed, watching these hilarious videos, I couldn't help laughing out. I was surprised by the creative lines as well as their open attitude towards love and romance. I used to think Chinese people are really shy and don't know how to express love. But now my mind has been totally changed.
Suddenly an idea hit me: why not interview some foreigners to see whether there are such pickup lines in their home countries? It must be very interesting!
Luckily, I met some friendly and enthusiastic foreigners who shared their words of romance with me. An Italian guy, who was a little shy, but talkative, said there are no pickup lines in Italy. But he had heard some in English, such as "Did it hurt?" "What?" "When you fell from heaven!" His vivid expression made me laugh. Italy is in my Top 3 romantic-country list, so I asked a girl who is also from Italy. Guess what? She gave me a positive answer immediately.
"Yes, yes, we have such lines in Italy!" She smiled, "But most Italian boys like to shout to girls on the street, something like 'Ciao Bella,' which means 'Hi beautiful.'"
That's right! That's the Italian boys I am aware of.
At that moment, two American young girls caught my attention. Accompanied by their mother, they dressed in fashionable clothes and looked amazing, and their faces revealed that they are still very young. I was right. When I asked them to introduce themselves, they told me that they are only 16 years old.
Despite the young age, they were very enthusiastic and eager to share their opinions of romance.
"I've heard of one!" one of them chuckled and told me, "You dropped something. My heart!" We all laughed.
They also taught me that Americans like to express their love towards someone directly. On Valentine's Day
, they not only give gifts to lovers, but also to friends, just to celebrate love and happiness.
Wow! There are so many things to learn about love.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.