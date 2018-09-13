Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"It's a pilot project now. If everything goes well, it will be promoted in more districts."So said a staff member of the Beijing Metro Transport Card Company. From September 12, passengers can take the bus in some districts by using WeChat Pay. Over 5,000 buses in Beijing's Tongzhou, Changping, Shunyi, Miyun, Daxing and Pinggu districts are now installed with a QR code scanning machine, and the ticket price is 50 percent off - the same as using the ordinary metro transport card. Through the WeChat mini program, passengers can also apply for the receipt online and contact customer service for help. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)