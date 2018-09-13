Expansion work on Garden of Flowing Fragrance to begin

A general view of the Garden of Flowing Fragrance, the largest Chinese-style garden outside China, at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California Photo: Wen Jingping

The Huntington's "Garden of Flowing Fragrance," known by its Chinese name "Liu Fang Yuan," ­located in Southern California's San ­Gabriel Valley, announced it will begin an 18-month expansion project at the end of the month. Once ­finished, the indoor-outdoor ­museum will be home to the largest Suzhou Garden outside China.



With a budget of $23 million, the new garden will cover 12 acres and feature attractions such as Wang Xing Lou, Bi Hua Shu Fang, Huan Cui Ge, and Ying Shui Lan Xiang.



The Chinese garden's curator, Phillip E. Bloom, said a few highlights will include Ming and Qing Dynasty-era literati studies that will allow visitors, especially youngsters, to learn calligraphy and painting so they can experience traditional Chinese culture.



A new exhibition hall will showcase historical relics and invite artists to create works of art.



Built in 1919, the Huntington originally was the private estate of American "Railroad King" Henry Huntington, who passed away in 1927. His estate was donated to the US government and opened to the public in 1928.



The Huntington has since become one of the top museum destinations in Southern California.