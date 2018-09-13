UA pilots under fire for napping during trans-Atlantic flight

Two United Airlines pilots aboard flight UA161 from New Jersey to Glasgow, Scotland decided to take a nap during the seven-hour trans-Atlantic trip, and the incident has gone viral across Western social media.



After passengers discovered one of the pilots had removed his uniform and was sound asleep in the first-class cabin, they were shocked and concerned.



Luckily, a retired police official who now works as a security adviser was sitting nearby and took a few photos of one of the pilots. He later told reporters the pilot took a 90-minute nap and was awakened by the copilot so he could take a nap.



The security adviser said he had never seen anything like this during his years of traveling in the US.



According to a report from the Daily Mail, the flight was operated by a three-man crew.



One cabin crewmember from a competing airline said, "That's not a practice I recognize."