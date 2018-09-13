AliExpress’ customers

AliExpress, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's online global retail platform, has attracted more than 150 million overseas customers so far, according to statistics released by the company.
Launched in 2010, AliExpress had 1 million overseas customers in 2012. It has sold products to customers in more than 200 countries and regions, with a significant increase of customers and sales in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the company said.
Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress, said that thanks to the Belt and Road
initiative, the platform gained momentum in emerging markets participating in the initiative in the past year.