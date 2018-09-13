Xi, Putin call for promoting friendship among the youth

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited All-Russian Children's Center "Ocean" in Vladivostok on Wednesday to promote friendship between the two countries' youths.



The two leaders attended commemoration events marking the 10-year anniversary of the center's hosting of hundreds of Chinese children from regions hit by a deadly earthquake in 2008.



China and Russia good neighbors and good partners that are linked by mountains and rivers and pull together in times of trouble, Xi said.



The peoples of China and Russia have helped each other and shared weal and woe, leaving many touching stories to tell, Xi noted.



