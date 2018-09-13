Proud participants

Chinese troops march at the training ground "Tsugol", about 250 kilometers (156 miles ) southeast of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, Russia, Thursday. The weeklong Vostok (East) 2018 maneuvers launched Tuesday span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans. They involve nearly 300,000 Russian troops along with 1,000 Russian aircraft and 36,000 tanks and other combat vehicles. About 3,200 troops from China are participating. (see story on page 8). Photo:AP