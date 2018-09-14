China’s FIFA 19 stars

Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho controls the ball during their Chinese Super League match against Tianjin Quanjian on September 2 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG





The Chinese Super League (CSL) is set to make its debut on the FIFA video game series when EA Sports releases FIFA 19 on September 26th.



It's a move that has been long awaited, with the FIFPro website running a fan poll on the league that FIFA players wanted included on the next edition of the game and the Chinese top flight winning by a landslide.



The reason for the interest is because gamers think that CSL clubs will have huge budgets in the career mode and people want to play with the stars that have made the leap to China in the online FIFA Ultimate Team mode.



This was not possible prior to the agreement to include the league and that meant that the likes of Hulk, Oscar and Ramires have been missing from recent editions of the game after signing for CSL clubs.



No longer, but which are the top 10-rated players in the CSL?



Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande & Brazil) - 85



No surprise that the top-rated player is the Evergrande midfield machine. Paulinho returned to the champions after the World Cup in Russia finished and he's hit the ground running despite having no break following a full season in Spain with Barcelona, where he won La Liga. The poster boy for foreign players in China, he was also integral to Evergrande's last AFC Champions League win in 2015. Arguably not rated highly enough.



Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang & Belgium) - 83



The Belgian was another player who featured on national team duty in Russia this summer, where the Red Devils finished third. He operated as a wingback in the World Cup but he has been playing much higher up for Dalian Yifang, just as he did at Atletico Madrid before them. After a tough start he has shown the form that had previously made him one of the most sought-after signatures in Europe.



Anderson Talisca (Guangzhou Evergrande & Brazil ) - 82



What a start the 24-year-old has made to life in South China. He has scored 11 goals in nine matches since joining Fabio Cannavaro's side from Portuguese club Benfica in the summer. The uncapped Brazilian has shown exactly why he was linked with Manchester United before opting to head east and is another player who is likely to see his rating get a bump when the first updates of FIFA 19 are released - especially if Evergrande retain the title.



Oscar (Shanghai SIPG & Brazil) - 82







Reportedly the highest-paid player in the league, Oscar is certainly the only CSL footballer to be on the most recent Forbes list of highest sports earners when it was published in the summer. The former Chelsea man remains out of favor with the national team but he's key to his club as they look to secure their first-ever silverware this season.



Jonathan Viera (Beijing Guoan & Spain) - 82



Capped only once by his country, the attacking midfielder has been a vital part of the Beijing Guoan side that is looking to secure its first CSL title for a decade. The former Las Palmas and Valencia man is only 28 and could well return to European soccer after successfully showcasing his talents in the Chinese capital.



Nico Gaitan (Dalian Yifang & Argentina) - 82



A player who joined the newly promoted along with Atletico Madrid teammate Carrasco ahead of the current CSL season, Gaitan has also taken time to warm up. But the change of manager in the port city has seen the best of him, including a goal of the season contender in the last game week. It's not out of the question that he could return to the Argentina fold at some point.



Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan & DR Congo) - 82



The most expensive African footballer in history, if you take into account the CSL's transfer tax, the former Villareal man makes a strong case for being worth the eyewatering outlay. The DR Congo hitman has been a breath of fresh air leading Beijing Guoan's attack and was a shoo-in for signing of the season before Paulinho and Talisca were brought in to help fire Evergrande to the title. That the champions needed to sign such players in the summer window speaks volumes of Bakambu's impact since arriving.



Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan & Brazil) - 81



The final member of the Beijing Guoan attacking triumvirate, Augusto is another Brazilian international midfielder that has not seen playing in China affect his status in the Selecao. He struggled to make an impact at the World Cup as he was carrying an injury but he has been in fearsome form in the most recent few games of the season. Could be key to the title.



Anthony Modeste (Tianjin Quanjian & France) - 81







The former Cologne hitman has kicked up a stink in Tianjin in recent months. After good friend Axel Witsel left for German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Modeste began a dispute over his contract with the club. That remains unresolved and after a move to Galatasaray fell through, the threat of legal action rather than his goal threat looms large. A fine player on his day.



Hulk (Shanghai SIPG & Brazil) - 81







A fan favorite in previous incarnations of the game, he has much missed since dropping out of the Brazil squad following the 2014 World Cup and leaving Zenit St. Petersburg for Shanghai. The SIPG forward continues to do his thing in the CSL and was one of the outstanding performers in the AFC Champions League in 2017. Remains as powerful as ever.



