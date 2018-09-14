Water concert of bamboo flute staged in east China's Hangzhou

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2018 shows a water concert of bamboo flute in Zijing Village of Zhongtai in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Bamboo flutes are a traditional Chinese musical instrument with a history of more than 2,000 years. Zhongtai is noted as a main place of production of bamboo flutes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

