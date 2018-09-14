Spinning enterprises create over 10,000 job opportunities in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/14 2:25:47


A worker works at a spinning factory in Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 12, 2018. There are 58 spinning enterprises in the county, furnishing employment to more than 10,000 people. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
