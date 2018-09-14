5th China intangible cultural heritages expo held in E China's Shandong







Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2018 shows a wedding sedan chair during the 5th China intangible cultural heritages expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The expo kicked off in Jinan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People walk under oiled paper umbrellas of Luzhou during the 5th China intangible cultural heritages expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2018. The expo kicked off in Jinan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People view a making show of pottery during the 5th China intangible cultural heritages expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2018. The expo kicked off in Jinan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An exhibitor shows weave skill during the 5th China intangible cultural heritages expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2018. The expo kicked off in Jinan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)

Visitors experience Weifang kite making during the 5th China intangible cultural heritages expo in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 13, 2018. The expo displaying more than 500 intangible cultural heritages kicked off in Jinan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)