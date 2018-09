China’s first cross-sea bridge over active fault zones in S China's Hainan Province is 80% complete and expected to be put into operation by the end of 2018. The 5.597-km bridge, which cost $439.3m, is designed to resist a M8.0 earthquake. Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com

Photo: Chinanews.com