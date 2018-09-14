Fans taken out of Dua Lipa concert in Shanghai

Photo: Screenshot of a video clip from the Dua Lipa concert in Shanghai

Fans were forcefully removed from a Dua Lipa concert in Shanghai on Wednesday.Videos posted on social media show security staff pulling people out of their seats and taking them out of the venue.Some netizens said people were forcibly removed because they stood up and sang.According to media reports, the concert was interrupted three times because of the actions of the security staff.Dua told the fans: "I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun."Others suggested that some fans were removed for waving pro-gay rights flags in the concert.This sparked wide discussions on social media, and the videos have been widely circulated.Many people have shown their anger on social media. Some criticized the security staff for their methods, while others blamed the concert's sponsor."When holding performances, sponsors are usually the target of blame. But there are too many reasons for such incidents. Sponsors will try their best to solve problems, some of which, nevertheless, are beyond their control [referring to the acts of security staff]," a person familiar with the concert told Global Times on the condition of anonymity.Dua Lipa is an English singer, songwriter, and model, who began her musical career at the age of 14. She has won many music awards, and enjoys as huge worldwide following, including China.