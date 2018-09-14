Beijing in 144 hours

There are many sections of the Great Wall nearby Beijing. The trick is to find a section free from all the other tourists. Photo: VCG





Since December 28, 2017, travelers from 52 countries have experienced 144 hours of visa-free transit in Beijing, Tianjin city, and Hebei Province. That equals to six days during which China's capital lies at your feet. To help you navigate your China adventure, Metropolitan set up a list with the top five things to do in Beijing when you are looking for an authentic trip off the beaten track while not missing out on the best experiences this city has to offer.



1. A bird view of the Forbidden City



The Palace Museum tops every travel list in Beijing. Justifiably so, as its unique architecture and history enchant many visitors. Too many, unfortunately, fight among each other for a glimpse of the timeless glory.



Local Beijingers know that you get a much better view of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park, located to the north of the Forbidden City.

Nearest subway station: Nanluoguxiang Station (Line 6/8)



Admission fee: 2 yuan ($0.3)





From the peak of Jingshan Park, the Forbidden City stretches out in front of you. Photo: Li Hao/GT





2. A local lunch



Craving Beijing Roast Duck? The dish is certainly the city's most divine culinary creation, but the renowned houses that have been serving it for centuries are rather pricey. Try the flavorful zhajiangmian instead! The signature noodle dish comes with minced pork, fresh cucumber or bean sprouts, and radish. You'll find this fulfilling meal in the traditional hutong neighborhood noodle restaurants. Your stomach and wallet will thank you!

Price: 9-15 yuan





Zhajiangmian is a signature Beijing noodle dish. Photo: VCG





3. The hidden palace



Did you know that there is an Old Summer Palace next to the original one? The "Garden of Perfect Brightness" or Yuanmingyuan was destroyed by British and French forces during the Second Opium Wars in 1860. Nonetheless, what has been rebuilt is of unseen beauty and historical significance.



Another plus: The tourists are all cramped together at the "real" Summer Palace!

Nearest subway station: Xiyuan Station (Line 4/16)



Admission fee: 10 yuan





The Old Summer Palace is as breathtaking as the new one. Photo: VCG





4. The wild Great Wall



The Great Wall of China in all its magnificence is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Don't ruin this memory by just visiting another overcrowded tourist spot. Instead, climb the rugged and wild Jiankou section. Your courage will be rewarded with a priceless natural experience and a sense of accomplishment when you manage to climb the remnants of what has been built 650 years ago.

Access: From Dongzhimen long-distance bus station, take bus No. 916 to Huairou district. Then, hail a cab to Xizhazi village, where you will be able to climb the Jiankou Great Wall.



Taxi fare: 80-100 yuan





The Jiankou section of the Great Wall is almost tourist-free. Photo: Li Hao/GT





5. Up for a drink?



Sanlitun might sound like the go-to choice for nightlife, but you'd want to end your authentic Beijing experience the way you started it, right? So head to the city's student district in Wudaokou to cheers with the country's brightest kids and international students to dance the night away at a bargain!

Nearest subway station: Wudaokou Station (Line 13)





Skip the fancy Sanlitun district to hang out at the student bars in Wudaoukou. Photo: VCG





