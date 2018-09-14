Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We had found a lost bag with jewelry on Subway Line 9."Lu Na, a staff member at the National Library Subway Station (Line 9) told the reporter that they've found lost property on September 7. A subway passenger left a bag on Subway Line 9, with 12 boxes of jewelry in it. Total value of the jewelry is about 96,000 yuan ($14,000). Luckily they found a small piece of paper in the bag with a phone number written on it and finally got in touch with the passenger. According to Lu, if passengers have left something on the subway, they can contact the operator of the train or phone the staff for assistance. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)