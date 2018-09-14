International Day of Older Persons 2018 arrives in October

To mark the International Day of Older Persons, which is commemorated annually on October 1, the EU-China Social Protection Reform Project (SPRP), a 7 million euro ($8,112,790) project supported by the European Union, will highlight the important role that older people play in society and also raise awareness of the issues and challenges of aging, which are common both in China and Europe. The "Population Aging in China: impact and policy scenarios" conference will be held on September 19 in Beijing. Chris Wood, Minister & Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to China will attend the event.



The goal of the Conference is twofold: one, to provide tools to measure and understand the aging process and its long impact, and two, to explore some of the coordinated set of policies that could be designed to improve social security and the long-term care systems.



These goals are to be achieved by strengthening the role of the private sector and the market, while keeping in mind the problem of social inclusion, planning in advance the vocational and educational training needs of an ageing society.



The conference is structured into four sessions. After an overview of the EU approach to the reform of the pension system, the first session will address the issue of evaluating the aging process and its economic impact. The second session will explore the sustainability of the Chinese pension system and the role of the enterprise annuity funds in creating a multi-pillar system. The third session will discuss how to improve the elderly care services and the education and vocational training implications created by the fast expansion of the long-term care system. Finally, the fourth session will be devoted to sharing some key EU-China SPRP findings and contributions to the understanding of the aging process in China and the formulation of policy suggestions.



The Conference will bring together a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to China, Chinese government agencies, international organizations and EU member state embassies and academia to create a platform for exchanging experiences and polices on the issue of aging among Chinese and European policymakers and other actors.



This is one of a series of EU-China activities under the EU-China Social Protection Reform Project. The project aims to facilitate effective dialogue between the EU and China on experiences and challenges in reforming the social protection system.





