Macedonia Embassy celebrates Independence Day

On the 27th, Macedonia celebrates its Independence Day.The Macedonian Embassy in Beijing held a ceremonial event in Beijing on September 6, drawing participation from hundreds of guests including government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and media.The Charge d'Affaires of the Macedonian Embassy in Beijing Zorica Tashkovska, delivered welcome remarks, in which she reviewed the fruitful relations between China and Macedonia and set good perspectives for the future."Today, I can proudly say that Macedonia and China continue to build a relationship based on integrity, political dialogue, support, and most of all, sharing the values and spirit of both nations," Tashkovska said in her speech.Macedonian wine was served. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gong Tao attended the event.