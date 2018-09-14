Spanish sinologist remembered

The cultural counselor of the Spanish Embassy Gloria Minguez (right) delivers remarks. Photo: Courtesy of Cervantes Institute

To mark the 400th anniversary of the death of the Spanish missionary and sinologist Diego de Pantoja, a session took place at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing on September 4.The head of the Cervantes Institute in Beijing Inma González Puy, the cultural counselor of the Spanish Embassy in Beijing Gloria Minguez and Vice President of the Beijing Foreign Studies University Sun Youzhong, attended the event.A specially-made documentary introducing Pantoja's experiences in China and his involvement in cultural interaction between China and the West was presented.