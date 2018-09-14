Central African Republic joins INBAR

Guests and representatives at INBAR headquarter Photo: Courtesy of INBAR

A flag raising ceremony took place at the headquarter of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) on September 13, granting the Central African Republic as an official member of INBAR. The move is regarded by the country as a new commitment to green growth and environmentally sustainable development.Speaking at the flag raising ceremony in Beijing, the Central African Republic's Ambassador to China, Jean Pierre Mbazoa, said in his speech that his country's accession should be a positive move for green growth."Like a large number of countries in the tropics and subtropics, in the Central African Republic, we are very familiar with bamboo and rattan - but we have yet to realize the full potential of these plants."Mbazoa noted bamboo's importance in his country, including creating jobs, reducing dependence on forest resources, and making durable products, which can be used for infrastructure and housing.