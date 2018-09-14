Man drives into crowd in France

A man drove into a crowd of patrons gathered outside a bar in the southern city of Nimes early Friday, slightly wounding two before hitting a security barrier and being arrested, witnesses and local officials said.



The 32-year-old suspect, believed to be a local, sped towards a crowd of about 50 outside the bar at around 1:00 am (local time), witnesses at the scene told AFP.



However his white Peugeot ran into barriers set up for a popular weekend festival featuring bull-fighting which attracts thousands of people.





