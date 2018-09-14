Mangkhut expected to land in south China on night of Sept 16

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2018 shows fishing boats berthed at a fishing port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Mangkhut, the 22nd typhoon this year, is expected to land in south China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces on the night of Sept. 16. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A woman arranges fishing nets at a fishing port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Mangkhut, the 22nd typhoon this year, is expected to land in south China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces on the night of Sept. 16. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fishermen fix fishing boats at a fishing port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 14, 2018. Mangkhut, the 22nd typhoon this year, is expected to land in south China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces on the night of Sept. 16. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

