Robots distribute packages at logistics center in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Robots distribute packages at a logistics center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2018. 500,000 plus packages can be distributed by 350 robots working day and night during the busiest season of the logistics center. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A worker puts packages on robots to distribute at a logistics center in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2018. 500,000 plus packages can be distributed by 350 robots working day and night during the busiest season of the logistics center. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)