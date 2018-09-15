Wingsuit flying competition held in Zhangjiajie, C China's Hunan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/15 0:04:43

A wingsuit flyer jumps from a high place to glide through the air during a wingsuit flying competition held at the Tianmen Mountain scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Guoqiang)


 

A wingsuit flyer glides through the air during a wingsuit flying competition held at the Tianmen Mountain scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Guoqiang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
