Color silkworm cocoons bring profit to villager in China's Guangxi

Combo photo shows rosy, white and gold silkworm cocoons harvested by Chen Dongri. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Chen Dongri feeds silkworms at Duihe Village of Fengshan Town in Liucheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2018. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Chen Dongri (front) packs silkworm cocoons for selling at Duihe Village of Fengshan Town in Liucheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Chen Dongri picks mulberry leaves at Duihe Village of Fengshan Town in Liucheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2018. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Chen Dongri displays gold silkworm cocoons at Duihe Village of Fengshan Town in Liucheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Chen Dongri harvests gold silkworm cocoons at Duihe Village of Fengshan Town in Liucheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. Chen Dongri, 40, makes his living on silkworm breeding. Now he got more profit than usual because of his color silkworm cocoons which has made a hit in the market. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)