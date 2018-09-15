National congress of China Disabled Persons' Federation opens

The seventh national congress of the China Disabled Persons' Federation opened in Beijing Friday.



President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, as well as other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, and Zhao Leji joined more than 600 delegates across the country at the opening ceremony of the congress.



Han Zheng delivered a speech at the opening ceremony on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

