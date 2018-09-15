UN refugee chief calls on political leaders to avoid aggressive rhetoric on migrants

Political leaders in Italy and elsewhere should avoid aggressive rhetoric on migrants to not encourage racism in society, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Friday.



The senior UN official made his remarks in a press conference after two days of talks with Italian authorities, in his first visit to the country since Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's right-wing government was appointed in early June.



The meetings with several Italian officials were described as "serene, constructive, and pragmatic."



"I have appealed to everyone, however, asking to check on the political language in order to not provide space for racism abuses and violence," Grandi told reporters.



"I am not pointing the finger to anyone, but I say that -- in Italy as in many other countries -- the political speech has become so aggressive that it may make room for discriminatory and racist leanings."



Such warning came just few days after the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said she would send a team to Italy to check over a string of attacks targeting migrants, people of African origins, and Roma people in recent months.



Conte's cabinet -- forged on an alliance between anti-immigration League party and populist Five Star Movement -- has taken a tough stance on migrants and refugees since its inception.



However, meeting Italian president Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday, the UNHCR chief said he felt reassured by the sensitive approach to the refugee issue showed by the head of state.



"The President maintained the importance Italy has always given to its own adherence to international conventions and treaties in terms of refugee protection," Grandi stressed.



Talks with Matteo Salvini -- Italy's hard-line Interior Minister and League leader -- were also described as "constructive" and mainly focused on hospitality and integration.



"I pointed out (to minister Salvini) it would be extremely important that Italy maintains the necessary resources to help and support asylum seekers," Grandi explained.



The official expressed solidarity to Italy for bearing much of the burden provided by hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees arriving across the Mediterranean in recent years.



Provided that rescuing people at sea was a humanitarian and legal must, and migrants should be allowed to reach "the nearest safe harbor", Grandi urged the European Union (EU) to set up a specific mechanism to redistribute people across the bloc.



"I agree with the Italian government on the fact that Europe should distribute such arrivals, and provide a predictable sharing mechanism after people have landed," he said.



"In my talks with (Italy's Foreign Minister) Enzo Moavero Milanesi, we have also considered whether further pushing for the next EU's budget to contain considerable resources aimed at stemming unnecessary (migrant) flows," he added.



Finally, Grandi did not want to comment on a forthcoming provision on migration and asylum announced by the Italian government, which was expected to restrict the country's current policies.



"I have just clearly said to all my interlocutors -- and I have received very positive answers -- that the UNHCR will offer its advices in the on-going consultation process on the legislation," Grandi specified. "Our suggestions will be mainly focused on ensuring the consistency of such decree with the conventions of which Italy is part, and with the international laws in terms of refugee protection."

