Chinese company completes transmission lines project in Laos

The completion ceremony of the 230 KV Thavieng S/S-Laksao S/S and 115 KV Nam Phay HPP-Thongkoun2 S/S Transmission Lines Project undertaken by a Chinese company was held on Friday in Lao capital Vientiane.
Over 200 Lao and Chinese participants, including Lao Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Wang Wentian, attended the completion ceremony.
Khammany Inthirath, Lao minister of energy and mines, said in his speech that the success of the construction of the transmission lines is a major achievement of the country's National Grid Plan in 2016-2020, which will bring convenience to provide electricity to the northern and central provinces of Laos.
Yuan Jun, general manager of the Chinese EPC contractor namely NORINCO International Cooperation Ltd (NORINCO International), said that the project is another successful example of the cooperation between NORINCO International and the Lao state corporation, Electricite du Laos (EDL), and also a milestone project of both sides actively promoting China-Laos economic cooperation in response to the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Boun Oum Syvanpheng, EDL managing director, said the success contributes greatly to the development of Lao electricity sector, as well as the country's industrialization and modernization, and will also help improve Lao people's living standard.
It was introduced at the ceremony that the transmission lines project received preferential loans from the Chinese government during construction.